Ardmore needed to win its final two region games of the season in order to have a shot at the Class 5A playoffs, and thanks to COVID-19, the Tigers have already gotten one of those wins without having to take the field.
Friday night's Class 5A, Region 8 home game against Lee-Huntsville was canceled after the Generals were forced to forfeit due to players having positive COVID-19 tests.
It is the third game Lee has been made to forfeit this season due to the coronavirus. The Generals also forfeited against James Clemens on Sept. 25 and the Oct. 9 game against Lawrence County.
The forfeit win improves Ardmore's overall record to 5-3 and its region record to 2-3. The Tigers need for Lawrence County to beat Mae Jemison in Friday night's game in order to set up a winner-take-all matchup next week against Mae Jemison, with the victor taking the No. 4 spot in the region and the playoff berth that goes with it.
