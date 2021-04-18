The Ardmore Tigers softball team won the 2021 Limestone County Varsity Softball Tournament with three impressive victories over the weekend. The tournament was held at Elkmont High School.
On Friday night, the Tigers defeated West Limestone 16-2. In the game to determine who played in the Championship Saturday afternoon, Ardmore defeated Elkmont 5-0. The East Limestone Indians defeated Elkmont in walk-off fashion to face off against the Tigers in the Championship. However, East was no match for the Tigers on this day as Ardmore continued their dominant play defeating East 9-0 in the championship game.
“We competed really well this past weekend, played great defense, and hit the ball pretty good. This was the first time since 2018 that we had the tournament, and it was good to reclaim the title,” Ardmore head coach Stephen Baugh said. “We hope to keep the momentum we have rolling the last two weeks of the season and into the post season."
Ardmore’s Reagan Clem was 5-for-8 in the tournament with one home run. Bo Riley went 7-for-12 with two triples and Brooke Phillips went 6-for-10 with one home run.
