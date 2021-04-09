It was all about the offense for the Ardmore Tigers softball team after they tallied 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning to come away with a 14-1 victory Thursday against the East Limestone Indians.
East’s Abby Hunter led off the top half of the first inning with a standup double and later came around to score during Azarriah Malone’s at-bat on a throwing error. Ardmore put two runs on the board in their half of the inning off of East’s starting pitcher, Rylie Grisham. In the bottom of the second, everything seemed to go right for Ardmore. An infield single by Sydney Sanders started the route for the Tigers. Two at bats later, first name Clem hit a two-run home run to left center making it 4-1. The final eight runs of the inning for the Tigers came with two outs.
Briona Daly hit a double, followed up by an RBI bloop single by Adeline Atchley. Brooke Phillips singled and later scored after AG King reached on an error. The pitcher for the Tigers, Ella Singletary, was hit by a pitch and she and King both scored after Sanders reached on an error. Harlee Rich hit an RBI single to make it 9-1. Clem, who hit a home run earlier in the inning, was intentionally walked to load the bases for the Tigers. Another run scored on a passed ball before Riley hit a two-run double to bring the score to 12-1.
East brought in Laura Looney in relief for Grisham and eventually was able to get the last out of the inning after two more runs crossed home plate. At the end of the second, it was 14-1 and that ended up being the final score after Singletary got the final three outs in the top of the fifth.
“We hit really good, defense played great and we had good pitching,” Ardmore head coach Stephen Baugh said. “Certainly we have nothing to complain about.”
Baugh acknowledged that they have a few more games against East this season and he knows things will look different on the scoreboard, but to him, that’s what makes the game great.
“East is a good team. The next time we play them it’s going to be closer. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t,” he said. “But we’ll take this one tonight.”
Singleton allowed one run, giving up three hits with eight strikeouts.
Clem went two for two on the day with a home run, a double and an intentional walk with two RBIs. Riley went two for three with four RBIs. Atchley went three for three with one RBI. Rich added three hits. Phillips added two hits while Sanders had one. King had one RBI. In total, the Tigers put up 13 hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.