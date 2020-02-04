Area Tourney Roundup: East Limestone girls advance to area finals

East Limestone kept its season alive Monday, leading from start to finish to take a 51-44 victory over Madison County in the Class 5A, Area 16 tournament.
East took a 12-6 lead after one quarter and maintained an advantage the rest of the game. The Indians led 27-20 at halftime and extended the advantage to 36-26 after three quarters before holding off a Madison County comeback in the fourth period.
Bryanna Johnson led East Limestone with 17 points, while Vanessa Lopez scored 10 and Jirah Rogers tallied nine.
East advances to play Madison Academy in the tournament final Thursday night. Both teams will advance to subregional play. The area champion will host a subregional game while the area runner-up travels for the subregional contest.
Madison Academy 59, Ardmore 34
Ardmore's season came to an end Monday with a 25-point loss to Madison Academy in the Class 5A, Area 16 tournament.
Madison Academy jumped out early, leading 16-4 after one quarter and 28-9 at halftime. Ardmore tried to come back in the second half, but the deficit was too great.
Madison Lewis led Ardmore with 18 points, while Chesney Widner scored seven. Madison Academy was led by Destinee McGhee with 16 points.
Class 4A, Area 15
West Limestone 52, Elkmont 41
In a game that featured 49 fouls and 67 free throws, West Limestone was able to make its trips to the free-throw line count in an 11-point win over county rival Elkmont in the area tournament semifinal.
The Wildcats attempted an incredible 42 free throws, making 30. Elkmont shot 25 free throws of its own, but only converted 12.
West Limestone's Cassidy Winter was the main free-throw shooter, converting 14 of 20 for the game, and 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Red Devils 23-11 in the final frame to overcome a one-point deficit and win by 11.
Winter scored 18 points to lead West, while Sarah Grace Rose added 14 points. Elkmont was led by Thea Hamlin with 14 points and Tylee Thomas with nine.
West Limestone will play in the championship game Thursday against tournament host Brooks.
Class 3A, Area 16
Lexington 55, Clements 38
Clements hung right with Lexington for a half in Monday's semifinal, but a scoreless third quarter doomed the Colts to a loss that ended their season.
Clements outscored Lexington in the second quarter and trailed just 30-28 at halftime. However, the Colts couldn't find the basket in the third and Lexington opened up a 43-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The deficit was too big to recover from and Lexington closed out the win in the fourth.
Anslee Gordon led Clements with 13 points, while Janiah Anderson added 12. Lexington was led by Lila Turner with 22 points.
Class 1A, Area 15
Athens Bible 56, Whitesburg 45
Athens Bible dominated the second half to break open a close game and cruise to an opening-round victory over Whitesburg Christian in the area tournament Monday night.
ABS trailed most of the first half, but took a one-point lead into halftime thanks to consecutive 3-point baskets by Molly Chumbley in the final minute of the half.
Chumbley made two more 3-pointers to start the second half, and the Trojans were able to extend the lead and cruise to a victory.
Leighton Barksdale scored 16 points to lead Athens Bible, while Chumbley added 14 and seventh-grader Brooke Blakely chipped in 13. Amberlee Ellis and Breelyn Phillips led ABS in rebounding with 10 and nine, respectively.
Athens Bible will play tournament host Lindsay Lane Christian in the tournament semifinal Thursday.
Boys
Class 1A, Area 15
Athens Bible 83, Oakwood 53
Athens Bible played two close games against Oakwood Adventist during the regular season. But Monday night's area tournament opening-round game was anything but close.
ABS broke open a close game by outscoring Oakwood 49-23 over the second and third quarters and took a big 30-point victory.
Athens Bible led just 16-15 after one quarter, but scored 25 points in the second quarter to take a 41-25 halftime lead. The Trojans added 24 more points in the third quarter to up the lead to 65-38 and then cruised to victory in the fourth.
Kacen Pierce led ABS with 25 points, while Ty Dutton scored 17 and Walker Brand added 11.
ABS will play tournament host Lindsay Lane Christian in the tournament semifinal Thursday night.
