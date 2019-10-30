Athens and Athens Bible's time at the state volleyball tournament was short, as both teams lost their quarterfinal matches Wednesday.
Athens, the No. 4 seed from the north, was defeated by the south's No. 1 seed Spanish Fort 3-0 (14-25, 11-25, 10-25). The Golden Eagles weren't expected to even be in the state tournament, but new coach April Marsh made a huge difference, as Athens went from finishing runner-up in Class 6A, Area 15 to winning its first two games in the North Super Regional tournament to advance to state.
Marsh, who led Bob Jones to nine consecutive state tournaments and the 2013 state championship, made her 10th consecutive trip to the state tournament as a coach.
Athens Bible, the No. 2 seed from the north, was making its third consecutive trip to the Class 1A state tournament but also fell in the quarterfinals, losing a tough five-set match to the south No. 3 seed Westminster-Oak Mountain 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 8-15).
The Trojans advanced to the state championship game last season, but fell two games shy of equaling that result this year.
