The Athens Anglers have hooked a seat to fish in nationals. The Athens Anglers boat of Mason Hill and Ben Shinkunas placed second out of more than 200 boats in the Alabama Student Angler Fishing Association State Tournament on Lake Jordan, which won them a seat to nationals.
The Athens Anglers fished both the ASAFA and Alabama BASS Nation High School leagues this year and qualified for and fished in the state tournaments for both leagues.
“On behalf of the City of Athens, I congratulate these students on their success and commend them for their hard work to reach this level,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “We are proud the Anglers represented Athens in these two tournaments, and we wish Mason and Ben luck as they go on to fish in nationals.”
Nationals will be July 29-31.
This year’s members were:
Senior Anglers (grades 8-12)
Mason Hill – 11th
Ben Shinkunas – 11th
Logan Ruble – 10th
Blake Smith – 10th
Max Thomas – 10th
Brett Davis – Eighth
Junior Angler (sixth-eighth grade)
Drake Ducharme – Eighth
Athens Anglers thanks their boat captains, sponsors and the parents and families for their support.
Anyone interested in fishing the 2021-2022 school year who will be in the 6th-12th grade in Athens City Schools, anyone wanting to volunteer to be a boat captain, or help sponsor Athens Anglers can contact Becky Hill at 256-777-5459 or by email at becky.hill@adtran.com.
