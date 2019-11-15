Athens athletes sign to play at next level

Three Athens High School athletes made their college dreams a reality Thursday when they signed letters of intent to accept scholarships to play at the next level.
Baseball players Dylan Johnson and Tucker Reed and girls basketball player Alaina Taylor each signed their name on the line during a signing ceremony at the high school in front of friends, family, teammates and fellow students.
Johnson and Taylor both signed with the University of Alabama in Huntsville, while Reed signed with the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Alaina Taylor
Taylor, a guard, said signing with UAH was a load off her shoulders coming right at the beginning of her senior season.
“It's just a big feeling of relief to know your future is set, and the thing you've been working so hard for is coming together,” Taylor said. “UAH felt like home. The culture of the program, the way the players acted and how they took me in was amazing.”
The short distance from Athens to Huntsville also played a factor in her decision, Taylor said.
“Making sure my family was going to be able to come to a majority of my games was big,” she said. “And now they'll be able to come to pretty much all of them. That was a big, big thing for me.”
Athens girls basketball coach Eddie Murphree said Taylor is one of his hardest-working players.
“We basically have to run her out of the gym,” Murphree said. “She would stay here until midnight if she could. If she can't be in our gym, she'll go find another gym or go play with guys, whatever she's got to do. She's earned this. God gave her some skill and talent, but she has put forth the energy and the effort and has sacrificed so much time for this moment.”
Dylan Johnson
Johnson, a catcher, said signing with UAH was a “dream come true.”
“Since I was little, I've always dreamed of playing at the next level,” Johnson said. “I'm thankful I've been blessed with the opportunity to do it. I couldn't be more excited to go to UAH and continue to play ball.”
Athens baseball coach Chuck Smith, who pulled Johnson up from the middle school team as an eighth-grader, said being around the older players at a young age helped with his development.
“Bringing him over in the eighth grade has been one of the biggest moves for him that has helped him out a lot,” Smith said. “Just being around the older guys and learning how things are going and being at practice every day with them helped him develop. He was an eighth grader out there with a senior catcher. He faced some really good competition, and I think that's what he has gotten used to and it really helped him get to this point. UAH is getting a good one.”
Tucker Reed
Reed transferred to Athens from Ardmore during the summer and will make a huge difference on the Golden Eagles pitching staff, Smith said.
“Tucker has added overall depth on the mound,” Smith said. “He's unbelievably athletic. I think we're going to be able to put him anywhere in the field and he's going to be successful for us.”
Reed said he is excited to play his senior season at Athens and then head to UT Martin.
“I came here and have been welcomed with open arms,” Reed said. “The coaches have invested a lot of time with me and helped me a lot.”
Johnson and Reed signing together is fitting, seeing they have been good friends on and off the field for years, Johnson said.
“Tucker has been one of my best buddies,” he said. “We've been playing together since we were about 12-years-old, and it's just great to see how far we've both come and how we both get to do what we love for at least four more years. It's pretty awesome to see.”
