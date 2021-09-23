Athens baseball added the fifth commitment of its 2022 class Tuesday afternoon when first baseman Sam Sandy announced his commitment on social media to continue his academic and athletic career at Bevill State College in Fayette.
Prior to the fifth commitment of the 2022 baseball team, senior pitcher Braeden Harrison committed to Wallace State back on Sept. 9.
Sandy will join his current teammate in college as well, as middle infielder Connor Beck committed to the Bevill State Bears baseball team Sept. 5.
These guys join in the flurry of commitments with pitchers Cooper Cochran, heading to the University of Tennessee at Martin, and Tucker Stockman, to the University of Southern Mississippi, to continue their baseball journeys.
