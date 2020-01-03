The Athens High School basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed until Jan. 27 due to a roof leak at the gymnasium.
Superintendent Trey Holladay said the school's roof was leaking at multiple locations, including a leak on the basketball floor. He said no classrooms were suffering leaks.
Holladay said roofers were coming this afternoon to look at the roof and begin repairs. Athens was scheduled to play Muscle Shoals in what would have been the Golden Eagles' first area game of the season.
