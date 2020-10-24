It had been 20 years since Athens won a region championship in football. But thanks to the play of a backup quarterback and a little help, the Golden Eagles were able to claim the Class 6A, Region 8 championship Friday night, their first region title since 2000, when Athens played in Class 5A.
Athens defeated Decatur 31-17 behind the play of backup quarterback Cal George, then learned Cullman defeated Muscle Shoals 30-29 on a last-second field goal. Those two results vaulted the Golden Eagles into first place in the region.
Athens (7-2, 6-1) finishes with the same region record as Cullman, but has a head-to-head win over the Bearcats. Hartselle placed third in the region, while Muscle Shoals slipped all the way to fourth.
The hero of the night on the field for the Golden Eagles was George. The starting linebacker took on the added duties of starting quarterback when starter Jordan Scott was unable to play.
George threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Jude in the first half. He kept the offense moving on a night when star running back Jaylen Gilbert played just a few snaps in the first half. George played all but two snaps on defense and also played on the kickoff team.
Athens’s Jeremiah Rice ran the opening kickoff back 86 yards to put the Golden Eagles up 7-0. A 70-yard punt return by Athens’ Avonte Thompson set up four-play, 30-yard scoring drive that ended with a Dylan Roper’s 18-yard scoring run. That made it 21-10 late in the second quarter.
Decatur moved the ball to the Athens 14 with 24 seconds left in the first half. The Red Raiders ran two plays, but the clock ran out before they could attempt a field goal.
Late in the third quarter, a Decatur fumble gave Athens the ball at the Red Raiders’ 8. Two players later, Jaym’n Draper scored to put Athens up 28-10.
Decatur cut the lead to 28-17 on Grayson Vermeire’s 23-yard run. There was 10:25 left in the game, but the Red Raiders failed to threaten on their last two possessions.
Athens added a field goal by Heath Carden to close the scoring.
Athens has now won four straight vs. Decatur. That’s a first for the Golden Eagles. Athens had two previous three-game winning streaks over Decatur in 1980-82 and 1956-58.
Athens is open next week and will prepare for its first-round playoff game against the No. 4 team from Region 5.
