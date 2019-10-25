Athens Bible won a five-set thriller over cross-town rival Lindsay Lane Christian Thursday night to advance to the Class 1A State Tournament and end the Lions' season.
Both teams had won their first-round games in the Class 1A North Super Regional, which set up a titanic quarterfinal match with the state tournament on the line. Only the top four teams in the north and south super regionals advance to the state tournament in Birmingham.
Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane split the first four sets, with ABS winning the first set 25-20 and the third set 25-23. Lindsay Lane took the second set 25-18 and the fourth set 25-17, which set up a fifth-set tiebreaker.
The fifth set was tight throughout, but Athens Bible was finally able to prevail 16-14 and book their place in the state tournament. The Trojans will take on Phillips in the semifinal at 12:45 p.m. today. The North Super Regional is taking place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Athens Bible advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Marion County in Thursday morning's first round 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-14).
Mackenzie Davis had 59 assists and 18 kills in the two games, while Izzy Todd had 47 kills and seven aces. Josie Duke had 27 kills and Annie Simmons had seven kills.
Lindsay Lane defeated Sacred Heart Catholic 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 17-25, 25-12) in the first round. Audra Putman led Lindsay Lane with 15 kills and 17 digs, while Madelyn Dizon had 27 assists and 15 digs. Haley Waltman had 10 kills and three blocks and Lindsey Holland had 18 digs and three blocks.
East Limestone also saw its season come to an end in the Class 5A North Super Regional. The Indians defeated Pleasant Grove 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-22) in the first round Thursday morning before falling to Lawrence County 3-0 (24-26, 23-25, 13-25) Thursday afternoon.
Bailey Baker had 32 assists and six digs in the first-round game, while Riley Carwile had 16 kills and nine digs. Desi Self had 10 kills and four digs, while Bryanna Johnson had 22 digs.
Elkmont competed in the Class 4A North Super Regional, but the Red Devils fell to Jacksonville 3-0 (14-25, 9-25, 17-25) in the first round.
Athens will begin play in the Class 6A North Super Regional by taking on Homewood at 11:30 a.m. today.
