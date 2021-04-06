A four-run sixth inning by the Athens Bible Trojans was just enough to squeak by the Lindsay Lane Lions Monday by a final score of 7-6, despite a three-run seventh inning by Lions.
Lindsay Lane put the first two runs on the board for either team in the top of the second inning. After Max Morrison reached base on a hit by pitch and AJ Davis singled, Alexander Cook hit a two-run single to center field, giving the Lions a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. They added one more in the third on an RBI groundout by Cook, scoring Micah Perkins who led off the inning with a single four batters earlier.
In the bottom half of the inning, Athens Bible were finally able to bring some runs home. ABS’s Cody Graviett singled to center field to lead off. The next two-at bats resulted in outs, but Connor Abernathy forced a two-out walk and Seth Leopard hit a two-run double to center field, bringing the score to 3-2. A bases loaded walk in the bottom of the fourth by LLCA’s Ray Anderson to ABS’s Kacen Pierce tied things up at 3-3.
ABS tallied four runs in the sixth, all of which came with two outs, to make it 7-3. Abernathy hit a two-run double that was followed up by an RBI triple by Leopard and another RBI single by Ethan Johnson to make it 7-3.
LLCA notched three straight singles in the top of the seventh. The third coming from Morrison drove in the other two runners. The sixth and final run for the Lions came by way of an error on a hard ground ball by Seth Mitchell.
LLCA finished with six runs, 11 hits and five errors. The starter, Ray Anderson, went 5/2/3 allowing five hits, four runs, two earned, three walks and six strikeouts. Perkins, Morrison and Davis each had two hits. Mitchell, Cook, Sam Hogue, Ben Frasier and Jackson Carter all added one hit. Cook led the Lions with three RBIs, while Mitchell and Morrison each had one.
Spencer Blake started on the mound for the Trojans, going six innings, giving up 10 hits, five runs, five earned, one walk and five strikeouts. Drake Richter was able to close things out for the Trojans, facing seven batters and allowing only one run and one hit to get the save.
Leopard led the Trojans on offense with two hits and three RBIs. Eli Heibert added two hits in his four plate appearances. Richter, Abernathy and Johnson had one hit each. Abernathy had two RBIs. Pierce and Johnson had one.
“That was a very exciting game," ABS head coach Bill Murrell said. The boys finally played up to their potential."
