Athens Bible won its third consecutive game Monday night thanks to a big comeback in the fourth quarter against Woodville.
The Trojans trailed 28-22 early in the fourth quarter but finished the game on an 18-4 run to take 40-32 victory.
Sophomore Molly Chumbley made the biggest plays of the quarter. Chumbley hit a 3-pointer to give ABS a 34-32 lead with less than 3 minutes remaining. She converted a 3-point play shortly thereafter to put the Trojans up by five points. Amberlee Ellis hit three free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.
Chumbley scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, while fellow sophomore Ellis had 12 points and seven steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.