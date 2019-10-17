It is a busy time in the high school volleyball season with area tournaments right around the corner, but for one night, volleyball will take a backseat to honoring and remembering those who have been affected by cancer.
Athens Bible School will host its 10th annual Pink Out match tonight, with Elkmont and Clements also participating in the trimatch.
The games will begin at 4:30 p.m. with Athens Bible taking on Elkmont. Elkmont will play Clements at 5:30, and the night will conclude with ABS taking on Clements at 6:30.
The theme of this year's event is “Block Out Cancer.” Cancer survivors will be invited onto the floor between the second and third games to receive flowers and recognition from the crowd.
Athens Bible volleyball coach E.A. Winland said the Pink Out games are always a special night at Athens Bible.
“We want to not only honor and remember, but also fight for those who are still fighting cancer,” Winland said. “Yes, it's sports, but we want to show them we can play for them for a night. We remember them, and we want to make sure they know they are being recognized for all they go through.”
Elkmont has played in the Pink Out games each year, while this will be Clements' first year playing in the event.
“We always try to invite people from around us,” Winland said. “We don't get to play county schools all that often, so we always try to reach out. We really want people from all over the community to come out and cheer on the teams and the cancer survivors in a night of remembering and honoring.”
Winland said cancer is a disease that has hit close to home, including last year when one of the ABS players had a family member diagnosed with cancer. She is one of the ones who will be honored at this year's event.
“It's even more important when it hits close to home,” Winland said. “It is really special to see how much (the support) touches those survivors. It's just a night of honor for them. They give us hugs and really appreciate it. This is really small in the grand scheme of things, but it is a way to show them we are thinking of them. We can take a night to remember and honor them in their hard fight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.