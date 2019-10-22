Athens Bible, Lindsay Lane win area tourneys

Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane Christian took expected victories in their area tournaments and are rolling on as they head to the North Super Regional tournament in Huntsville later this week.
Both schools hosted tournaments Monday as regular season area champions, and neither team was challenged in the semifinal or championship matches.
Athens Bible defeated R.A. Hubbard 3-0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-7) in the semifinals of the Class 1A, Area 13 tournament. The team then beat Falkville 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-7) in the championship match to win another area title and the first at their new school building.
Izzy Todd led the Trojans with 36 kills in the tournament, while Josie Duke had 19 kills and Cana Vining had five kills. Mackenzie Davis had 48 assists, 11 aces and 13 kills for the Trojans as well.
Athens Bible will take on Area 12 runner-up Marion County at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the super regional tournament, which will be played at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Athens Bible (38-14) advanced to the Class 1A state championship match last season before falling to Pleasant Home. The goal is to take it one step farther this season, coach E.A. Winland said.
“That has been our goal all year,” she said. “My seniors remember how I felt last year, getting all the way (to the final) and coming up a little short. There was definitely some disappointment there, and they want to finish it this year.”
Winland said senior leadership has been the key to Athens Bible's success this year.
“My seniors set the tone this summer,” she said. “I'm senior heavy. I've got seven seniors, and they want (the state championship) bad. They've been with me a long time, and they've been really great leaders. They have that nagging feeling that they didn't quite get what they wanted last year, so this year they want to take that final step.”
Lindsay Lane
Lindsay Lane won the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament for the second consecutive year by defeating Whitesburg Christian 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-6) in the semifinal and Oakwood Adventist 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-2) in the finals.
Audra Putman led the team with 17 kills and 13 assists in the tournament, while Madelyn Dizon had 15 kills and 14 assists and Bonnie Cundiff had 12 aces. Putman, a senior, surpassed 1,000 kills for her career in the tournament.
Lindsay Lane will take on Area 10 runner-up Sacred Heart Catholic at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the super regional tournament.
The Lions advanced to the Class 1A State tournament semifinals last season, which Putman said is an amazing accomplishment considering where the team was just a few years ago.
“I've been a part of this varsity team since I was a ninth-grader, and my first year, we had fewer than 10 wins,” Putman said. “Now we're back-to-back area champs and going to the region tournament back-to-back years. Hopefully, we'll make it back to the final four in Birmingham. It's just really encouraging that so many girls want to be a part of this program and it's growing so much.”
Elsewhere in the county
Other local teams were in action Monday night. East Limestone advanced to the Class 5A Super Regional tournament by finishing runner-up in the Area 16 tournament.
The Indians defeated Ardmore 3-0 in the semifinal to book their place in the super regional tournament before falling to Madison Academy in the championship match. They will play Area 9 champion Pleasant Grove at 9 a.m. Thursday in the first round.
Bailey Barker led East Limestone with 46 and 14 digs in the tournament, while Riley Carwile had 20 kills and 16 digs. Bryanna Johnson had 17 kills, 30 digs and four aces. Miah Edelman had 11 kills and 15 digs and Desi Self had 21 digs.
Elkmont was guaranteed a spot in the super regional tournament by winning the regular season Class 4A, Region 15 title and being the top seed in a three-team region. The Red Devils were upset in the championship match 3-1 by Brooks. The Lions defeated West Limestone 3-1 in the semifinal.
Elkmont's first opponent in the super regional tournament is yet to be determined.
Clements also played Monday night in the Class 3A, Area 16 tournament. The Colts saw their season come to an end with a 3-1 semifinal loss to Lauderdale County.
