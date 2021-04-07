Reaching double digits in scoring in each of two games was a recipe for success for Athens Bible softball. They defeated the Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Eagles 11-6 and then scored a 10-0 victory against the Woodville Panthers Tuesday at the Trojans' current home softball field at Athens State University.
A bases-loaded walk by Decatur Heritage pitcher Aliyuh Jones to ABS’s Kara Thomas got the Trojans on the board first, giving the Trojans a 1-0 lead at the end of the first.
Cara Vining took the mound for the Trojans. She pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits, six runs, only one of which was earned, two walks and had 14 strikeouts.
The Eagles did manage to tie things up at 1-1 in the top half of the second, but ABS came right back in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single by Addyson Butler, putting the Trojans back ahead 2-1.
The bottom of the third was big for the Trojans, who scored five runs in the inning. The first run came by way of an error on a pop fly hit by Brooke Blakely. In the next at-bat, Butler notched her second single of the game, this time a two-run single. Destiny Burns followed that up with a two-out, two-run triple to right field, bringing Blakely and Butler around to score and make it 7-1.
The Eagles added two runs in the top of the sixth before ABS broke things open in the bottom half with a four-run inning, two of the runs coming by way of an error. Blakely singled with two outs, scoring two and bringing the lead to 11-3. The Eagles did add three more in the top of the seventh to bring the final score to 11-6.
ABS finished with 11 hits. Bailey Davis led her team with three hits. Blakely and Butler each had two. Kaylee Carter, Claire Holt, Ragan Hamm and Burns all had one hit. Butler had three RBIs and Burns finished with two while Thomas and Blakely each added one to their tally.
The Woodville Panthers didn’t put up much competition for the Trojans in the second game of the doubleheader, as ABS tallied 10 runs by the end of third and ultimately won by that 10-run margin at the end of the fifth.
ABS used three pitchers in the second game, none of whom allowed a hit. Blakely went two innings with one walk and one strikeout. Holt also went two innings, allowing one walk and one strikeout. Vining briefly started the game for the Trojans, continuing on from the previous game, going one inning with one strikeout.
The Trojans led off the game with four-straight hits, with a double by Holt and three singles from Davis, Hamm and Vining totaling three runs before an out was recorded. Hamm scored on a throwing error in the next at-bat, one of 11 errors in the game for Woodville. Carter added another RBI single before Blakely hit a RBI double. Burns got the sixth and final RBI of the first inning on a groundout.
Hamm and Vining both reached on errors in the bottom of the second, with one run coming around to score. Butler continued her hit and RBI streak in the second game with another RBI single to bring the score to 8-0 at the end of the second.
ABS added two more runs in the bottom of the third after back-to-back singles by Hamm and Vining. Hamm scored after Ann Tyler Pressnell singled. The final RBI and 10th and final run of the game came on an RBI single by Marysa Gentry.
“We did okay. We’re just not hitting the ball like we’re capable of hitting the ball,” ABS head coach Toney Vining said. “The pitching pitched OK. As long as they’re throwing strikes and moving the ball around, that’s all we can expect from them. But I thought the defense played real well. Overall, you have to pleased with the wins.”
