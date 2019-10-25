Athens Bible won its semifinal game Friday in the Class 1A North Super Regional before falling in the championship match, and will be the No. 2 seed at next week's state tournament in Birmingham.
The Trojans defeated Phillips 3-0 (27-25, 25-16, 25-17) in the semifinals Friday afternoon before falling to Spring Garden 3-0 (22-25, 17-25, 19-25) in the championship match.
Izzy Todd led Athens Bible with 30 total kills in the two matches, while Mackenzie Davis had 49 assists and 18 kills. Josie Duke had 13 kills, including her 1,000th career kill, while Annie Simmons had 10 kills.
The top four teams from the north and south regionals advance to the state tournament, so by finishing runner-up in the North Super Regional, Athens Bible will be the No. 2 seed out of the north, and face the No. 3 team from the south in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The state tournament will take place at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Athens High also booked its ticket to the Class 6A State Tournament by winning its first round and quarterfinal matchups in the North Super Regional Friday.
The Golden Eagles defeated Homewood 3-2 (25-23, 25-18, 14-25, 23-25, 15-13) and then punched its ticket to the state tournament by defeating Oxford in the quarterfinal round 3-1 (11-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-21).
Athens will take on Hazel Green at 10 a.m. Saturday in the semifinal. The championship match is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. The tournament is taking place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.