It was a big week for volleyball matches for the Athens Bible Trojans, playing three matches in two days this past week.
ABS took on West Limestone in the first match last Tuesday and lost 2-0 by final scores of 25-18 and 25-18.
ABS' Claire Holt led the team with four kills, and Cana Vining had three. Vining also led her team with eight assists and 10 digs. Holt had three blocks, and Hannah Britnell had seven digs.
The Trojans rebounded in their second match of the day against Columbia, winning in two straight sets 25-7 and 25-6.
Holt finished with seven kills, while Ragan Hamm had five. Vining totaled eight assists and four digs. Bailey Davis had four aces off the serve.
In their final match of the week Thursday against Tanner, it was another straight set victory for the Trojans of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-17.
Holt totaled nine kills, and Kara Thomas had four. Vining had 28 assists in the matchup. Britnell had five digs and Thomas had four while Holt finished with three blocks.
