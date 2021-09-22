The Athens Bible Trojans volleyball team swept the competition last week with wins over Whitesburg Christian Academy and Falkville.
Their first match, held Monday, Sept. 13, was a 3-0 win with 25-14, 25-7 and 25-4 set victories. Claire Holt had nine kills and four aces. Cana Vining had seven kills, 17 assists and five aces. Kara Thomas finished with seven aces and three digs.
In Tuesday's matchup against Falkville, it was another clean sweep for the Trojans, though much more competitive. ABS won 3-0 with 25-19, 25-23 and 27-25 set victories. Holt had eight kills, four blocks, seven aces and one dig. Vining had 12 assists and 14 digs. Ragan Hamm tallied three kills and one ace.
