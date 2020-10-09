Athens had no problem with Buckhorn in a 47-14 win Thursday night. The Golden Eagles scored on their first play from scrimmage and rolled to a 40-0 halftime lead before cruising to victory.
Jordan Scott had four touchdown passes in the first half to lead the Golden Eagles. Most of the Athens starters only played the first half of the game.
Athens started the game with a trick play when Scott threw a backwards pass to Jaden Jude, who then threw down the field to a wide open Jaylen Gilbert for a 79-yard touchdown.
Athens' second touchdown came later in the first quarter on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Scott to Larry Howard.
Athens then put the game out of reach by scoring 27 points in the second quarter.
Scott threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to A'Vonte Thompson and followed that up with a 15-yard scoring toss to Dylan Roper. He capped off his first-half touchdown barrage with a 14-yard pass to Jude.
Gilbert closed the first-half scoring for Athens with a 52-yard touchdown run.
Athens' only touchdown of the second half came in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run by Jayme'n Draper.
Scott completed 9-of-11 passes for 107 yards, while Gilbert had 73 rushing yards and 79 receiving yards. The Golden Eagles had 389 yards of total offense.
Athens improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in region play. The Golden Eagles will host Cullman in a crucial region game next Friday.
