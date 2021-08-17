The Athens City School system will be holding a pep rally on The Square Thursday in preparation for the Athens Golden Eagles football game against the Fort Payne Wildcats Friday at Fort Payne High School. The pep rally will begin at 3:15 p.m.
All pre-K classes will be released at 1:45 p.m. Athens Renaissance School will release at 2 p.m. The elementary schools will let out students at 2:15, and Athens Intermediate School and Athens High School will be released at 2:30 p.m. Athens Middle School students will be let out at 2:40 p.m.
The rally will take place on the steps of the Limestone County Courthouse. Fans and students can gather on or around Marion Street.
According to a press release from the City of Athens, Mayor Ronnie Marks signed a proclamation Monday that declared Thursday as Rep the A Day in Athens. The proclamation encourages citizens, businesses and civic organizations to wear and display the school's colors.
“One of many special things about Athens High School football is the annual Pep Rally on The Square,” Athens head football coach Cody Gross said in the press release. “This tradition adds to our players' overall football experience, and we appreciate the support of this great city.”
