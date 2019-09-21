Athens had no problem with the potential homecoming distractions, as the Golden Eagles crushed Hazel Green 51-0 Friday night on a non-region game.
Quarterback Jordan Scott had three rushing touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass as Athens jumped out to a 36-0 halftime lead and cruised home to victory in the second half.
Scott got Athens started with an 18-yard touchdown run, before Julius Mayberry scored on a 55-yard touchdown run. Kevin Jurado gave the Golden Eagles a 15-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal.
The second quarter was more of the same, as Athens scored three more touchdowns. Scott scored touchdowns on runs of nine and 12 yards before he threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Braden Gross to put the Golden Eagles up 36-0.
Scott had his best game of the season throwing the ball, finished 11 of 17 for 117 yards and a score. Athens' defense held Hazel Green to just 51 yards of offense in the first half.
The second half was more of the same. Mayberry scored his second touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run before Athens got a safety when the snap went out the back of the end zone on a Hazel Green punt attempt.
Athens got its final score of the night on a Jahmir Powers 10-yard touchdown run.
Athens improved to 3-1 on the season, and will travel to play East Limestone in another non-region game next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.