Athens needed to defeat Cullman to keep its Class 6A, Region 8 championship hopes alive, and the Golden Eagles did just that, dominating the Bearcats in a 28-0 win.
Athens' defense completely shut down Cullman's wing-T offense, holding the Bearcats to 121 total yards, including just 82 rushing yards.
Cullman's only scoring opportunity came after they recovered an Athens fumble at the Golden Eagles 30-yard line early in the first quarter. However, the Golden Eagles defense allowed Cullman to gain just eight yards, and a 39-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
Only one other Cullman drive made it past Athens' 45-yard line, and the Bearcats were forced to punt eight times.
Athens didn't need a whole lot of offense to win, but, after a slow start, the Golden Eagles poured it on, scoring two touchdowns in each of the second and third quarters to take control. Athens finished the game with 401 total yards.
After a scoreless first quarter, Athens opened the scoring early in the second when Jaylen Gilbert capped off an 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown plunge.
Gilbert scored his second touchdown a few minutes later when he caught a 16-yard scoring pass from Jordan Scott.
Athens took a 14-0 lead into halftime, but put the game away in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles received the second-half kickoff and quickly went to work. A 27-yard run by Gilbert put Athens in scoring position, and Scott capped the drive off with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Zach Siewic.
Cullman's next drive ended when Cam Anderson intercepted a pass. Athens started the drive from its own 12, but quickly drove 88 yards for a score that put the game completely out of reach.
A 35-yard run by Scott, and Scott's 37-yard pass to Jaden Jude put the ball inside the 20. Scott ended the drive with his third touchdown pass of the night, this one a 10-yard strike to A'Vonte Thompson.
Scott finished the game 16-18 for 173 yards. Gilbert had 136 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards, while Jude had 83 yards receiving.
Athens (6-2 overall, 5-1 region) can win the region championship next Friday with a win over Decatur combined with a Cullman win over Muscle Shoals. Should Athens beat Decatur and Muscle Shoals beat Cullman, the Golden Eagles would finish runner-up in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.