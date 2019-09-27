Athens-East face off in rivalry game

East Limestone and Athens are two teams heading in different directions, but none of that matters when the two rivals meet at Cavnar Stadium tonight.
The Golden Eagles have won three consecutive games, while the Indians have lost three straight. But both coaches know records usually mean nothing in a rivalry matchup.
“This is a huge rivalry and a pretty evenly-matched rivalry,” Athens coach Cody Gross said. “(East) presents a lot of challenges and a lot of problems for us. We'd better be ready to play when we show up (Friday) night.”
The Golden Eagles (3-1) are coming off perhaps their best game of the season in a 51-0 homecoming win over Hazel Green last Friday. Athens led 36-0 at halftime with quarterback Jordan Scott running for two touchdowns and throwing for another.
“I thought we played really hard and thought we had fun,” Gross said of his team's performance. “That's how you have fun, by playing hard. To put on a performance like that in front of a big homecoming crowd, you couldn't ask for much more.”
Scott's improvement at quarterback is something Gross has been happy to see. Scott has always been a dynamic runner, but he had his best passing performance of the season. He threw for 127 yards and a touchdown on 11 completions.
“I've seen him getting better and better everyday,” Gross said of Scott. “The fans are not at practice everyday so they've not seen it. But we as a coaching staff and team see him improve daily. Last week he made some really good throws, and that adds another dimension to our offense. He's improved a lot, and that's because of how he comes to work everyday.”
While Athens is trending in the right direction, East Limestone (1-3) is a team in search of answers. The Indians have lost three straight Class 5A, Region 8 games, including a 27-7 loss last week against Scottsboro.
“We're struggling in all the wrong positions now,” East Limestone coach Jeff Pugh said. “Our quarterback play has got to get better. We've got to have a threat throwing the ball because defenses are stacking the box on us and shutting the running game down. We've got to establish a passing game and at least have a threat to pass.”
But it's not just the quarterback position that has struggled, Pugh said.
“We've got a lot of places we need to improve,” he said. “Defensively, we tried to do too much the other night (against Scottsboro) and got out of position. We didn't do a good job on either side of the ball.”
East won nine games last season, but many key players graduated and saw their positions filled by inexperienced players who are still learning the ropes.
“A lot of these kids haven't played before and are getting thrown into varsity game situations,” Pugh said. “These games we've lost have not been blowouts. We've had opportunities in every one to get in the game or were ahead at one time. We're just not finishing well and not making the plays we need to make to stop the other team and sustain drives ourselves.”
Pugh knows Athens will be a tough challenge. He says the Golden Eagles are probably the best team they'll play all season.
“We've got a monumental challenge in front of us,” he said. “What we've seen out of those guys is they're very fast on both offense and defense. You've got to be where you're supposed to be and very technical about how you make the tackle. You've got to fill your gap on defense, and you'd better be a good tackler.”
After Friday's game, both teams enter a stretch of region games that will decide their playoff fates. Both coaches said it's important to play well tonight to set themselves up for the stretch run of the season.
“We talk to our guys a lot about the teams that make a run in the playoffs get better every week,” Gross said. “They don't take steps backward. I think we took a step backward against Decatur in week three, and last week we made strides the way we need to. So, we've just got to keep that momentum going.”
Pugh said despite the Indians' three-game losing streak, the season is not over. There are still chances for East to get into the playoffs if they start playing well.
“We've played some tough teams early in the season,” Pugh said. “We're going to play some teams down the line that if we get better, we'll be competitive and maybe get back in the fight to get a spot in the playoffs.”
