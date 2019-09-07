Athens ends Hartselle futility with 28-19 win

It has been a long time since Athens defeated Hartselle on the football field. But a great performance by the offensive line and some hard running by the tailbacks and quarterback were enough to see the Golden Eagles snap a 14-game losing streak to the Tigers with a 28-19 victory.
It was a huge win for Athens, not because it snapped a losing streak that stretched all the way back to the quarterfinals of the 2006 playoffs, but it gave them a critical win in their Class 6A, Region 7 opener.
Athens had been plagued by slow starts against the Tigers the last two years, but it was the Golden Eagles that got off to a hot start. Jaylen Gilbert intercepted a pass on Hartselle's first possession to put Athens in business at the Tigers' 41-yard line, and it didn't take long for the Golden Eagles to cash it in with a score. Jordan Scott did the honors with a 5-yard touchdown run to put Athens up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
Hartselle would score the next 10 points to take the lead. Bryan Munoz made a 28-yard field goal late in the first quarter, and Cal George threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brinten Barclay early in the second quarter to put the Tigers up 10-7.
However, Athens would not stay down for long. A good punt return by Jaelen Cates after Hartselle's next possession gave the Golden Eagles the ball at the Tigers' 36, and Scott would race 36 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the drive to give Athens a 14-10 lead it would take into halftime.
Hartselle received the ball to start the second half, and embarked on a 7-minute drive that ended with a 23-yard field goal by Munoz to cut the lead to 14-13, but Athens would take control of the game with its next two offensive possessions.
The Golden Eagles went on a quick 80-yard touchdown drive, capped off by Julius Mayberry's 49-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. After Hartselle failed on a fake punt on its next possession, Athens took over at the Tigers' 31 and proceeded to quickly score again, as Cates pounded it in from 5 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a 28-13 lead.
Hartselle wouldn't go away, as George scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to nine points after the 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Hartselle had one more possession to get back in the game, but George was sacked by Heath Carden on fouth down to end the threat. Athens was then able to run out the clock and take the victory.
Mayberry led Athens with 88 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while Cates had 85 yards and a score on 18 carries, and Scott had 83 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Athens (1-1, 1-0) travels to play Decatur in another region contest next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.