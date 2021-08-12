It was a tale of two halves for the Athens Golden Eagles football team Thursday night in their 28-14 jamboree loss to the Florence Falcons at Athens Stadium.
Athens elected to receive during the coin toss to open the game. After a quick three-and-out by the Golden Eagles, Florence’s Jaylen Sampson took the handoff on second down from their own 40-yard-line to the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead.
Athens senior quarterback Jaden Jude completed a 12-yard pass to junior tight end Preston Haney on the very next drive for a first down, but couldn’t quite take advantage and had to punt it away.
Florence got on the board again with 3:27 remaining in the first quarter as junior quarterback Caleb Maham scrambled out of a sack and found his way in for a touchdown to put the Falcons up 14-0.
Athens began the second quarter with the ball and were stuffed on 4th-and-1 for a turnover on downs.
The Athens defense slowed down the Falcons offense in what looked like a three-and-out, but a costly face mask kept them on the field. Later in the drive, on 4th-and-15 from the Athens 48-yard-line, Maham found an open Jakobie Hurley for the touchdown to make it 21-0.
In the very next drive for the Falcons, Maham once again connected with Hurley on another long touchdown pass to head into the locker room at halftime with a 28-0 lead.
In the second drive of the second half by the Golden Eagles offense, Brogan Gross took them down the field and found sophomore Walker Harrison for an eight-yard touchdown pass with 5:40 to go in the third.
Late in the fourth quarter, with the Falcons still up 28-7 and 1:35 left to go, Gross once again found Harrison in the back of the end zone for the another touchdown in what would ultimately be the final score of the game by either team.
“The first half was embarrassing. That’s not us and I’m embarrassed,” Gross said. “I apologize to everyone in this town.”
But Gross overall fairly pleased with the second half adjustments and play from some of the younger guys.
“The first drive of the second half was with the older guys and that was better,” he said. “But the young guys came in and fought.”
Athens will play their first regular season game next Friday, Aug. 20 against the Fort Payne Wildcats at Fort Payne High School.
“We’re a young team, we’re going to have some growing pains,” he said. “We just got to keep working.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.