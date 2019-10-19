Muscle Shoals showed why it is the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A, as the Trojans clinched the Class 6A, Region 7 championship with a 49-21 victory over Athens.
Muscle Shoals quarterback Logan Smothers, who transferred from Athens after serving as the Golden Eagles' signal-caller the previous three seasons, completed 20 of 26 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns, and also added 55 yards and another on the ground to lead the Trojans.
Muscle Shoals got started quickly, as Athens fumbled the opening kickoff and the Trojans took advantage with a Brooks Berry 4-yard touchdown run.
After Athens punted, Muscle Shoals put another score on the board via Smothers' 5-yard touchdown run.
Athens got on the board late in the first quarter on a 53-yard touchdown run by Jordan Scott, but Muscle Shoals (8-0, 5-0 region) reestablished control with two quick touchdowns. Smothers threw a touchdown pass to Nick Griffith and then the Trojans blocked a punt that Javar Strong recovered for a touchdown that put the Trojans up 28-7
Athens refused to back down, and closed to within two scores on a 66-yard touchdown pass from Scott to Braden Gross, but Muscle Shoals got the last score of the first half on a Smothers touchdown pass to Eugene Malone that gave the Trojans a 35-14 halftime lead.
Muscle Shoals put the game away quickly after halftime, as Keevon Hankins broke loose for a 68-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half.
Muscle Shoals added its final touchdown of the night on Smothers' scoring pass to Ty Smith while Athens scored its final touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Jaelen Cates.
Athens (6-2, 4-1) finished in second place in the region and will still have a first-round home playoff game. They close the regular season with two straight non-region games. The first will be at home against Lee-Huntsville next Friday.
