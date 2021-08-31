Athens' football game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday against the Columbia Eagles has been canceled. Columbia canceled the game Monday morning, and Athens City Schools announced the cancellation on its Facebook page.
According to Athens Athletic Director Linda Moore, Columbia's entire school is on remote learning for the week.
Because of the cancellation by Columbia, the game will go down as a forfeit and a region win for Athens. The Golden Eagles' 2021 record will now be 2-1.
No reschedule date has been discussed at this time, according to Moore.
