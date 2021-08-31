Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.