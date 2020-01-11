Athens football players adjusting to basketball

Specialization is becoming much more widespread across the high school athletics landscape, as athletes are choosing one sport to focus on year-round.
But that is something foreign to many of the athletes at Athens High School, who enjoy playing multiple sports and go from one to the other.
Seven of the 10 players on the varsity boys basketball roster also played football for the Golden Eagles in 2019, which meant as soon as football season ended, they rolled right into basketball.
“The football team went to the second round of the playoffs and lost to Clay-Chalkville on a Friday night,” Athens boys basketball coach Stace Tedford said. “And then the next Tuesday, we were playing on the road at James Clemens in our first basketball game. Early in the year, we're trying to put our offensive and defensive stuff in, our out-of-bounds plays and sets. Those schools that have 90% of their team that just play basketball, they get that stuff in when practice starts in October. We had Monday afternoon.”
That quick turnaround had an affect on the Golden Eagles early in the season, as they struggled to a 4-6 record in their first 10 games. However, the more time the players had together in games and practices, the better they got. Athens has won its last four games, including victories over Huntsville, West Limestone and Cullman.
“When the games are coming, and you're trying to incorporate everything into practice and put everything together, it takes a little while to get guys on the same page,” Tedford said. “Christmas was great for us. We had two good wins before Christmas, and then we had a week off to practice. Now the chemistry is a lot better and the understanding of roles is a lot better.”
Athens leading scorer Braden Gross, who played wide receiver for the football team, said so many athletes playing two sports helps with the team chemistry.
“I see it as one of our major strengths because we're all close and everything,” Gross said. “You can see the togetherness on the court.”
But, it's not easy coming from football to basketball. The two sports are very different and have different training methods.
Football emphasizes strength and power, while basketball is more cardio with sustained movement.
“They're strong, tough and physical coming out of football, but the conditioning is a little different,” Tedford said. “It takes a little time to get caught up and get into the full speed of the game. There's a lot more running involved. A guy who may have played linebacker, he'll run for a short period of time, then stop and huddle up, then run for another short burst. Then when they come out for basketball, I put five minutes on the clock and say, 'I'm not blowing the whistle.' It's a five-minute game without stopping. It takes about two weeks to get their basketball legs underneath them.”
Gross said football weight training definitely helps him on the basketball court because he uses his strength to make up for his lack of height playing the post.
“Some teams' guards are taller than me, probably,” Gross said with a laugh. “So, I've got to work hard. Being in the weight room so much in football helps me as far as strength, so I can use my muscle to battle those guys.”
Tedford said the transition period of blending the football players into the basketball team has ended, and he is hoping for a good finish to the season.
“I love going to football games and watching the basketball kids play football,” Tedford said. “It just creates another challenge where we have to get through the first month of the season. Once you get to Christmas, you're in the same boat as everybody else playing basketball. There's really nothing different.”
