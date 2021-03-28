The Athens Golden Eagles had a run differential of 42-2 in three games on Friday. The Golden Eagles put on an offensive showcase in the first two games against the Columbia Eagles winning 23-0 in three innings and 16-0 in four innings, in which neither game did Athens allow a hit. In the third and final game of the night at Athens High School, in a much more competitive game, the Golden Eagles broke the tie in the sixth to give them a 3-2 victory against the St. John Paul II Falcons.
Athens Zach Siwiec led the team with four RBI’s in the first game against Columbia. Reid Lauderdale had two, while six other players had at least one RBI. Seven players had at least one hit, totaling 13 hits as a team in the game.
Golden Eagle Nate Malone got the start for Athens, going two innings, no hits, no runs and four strikeouts out of the six batters he faced. Jon-martin Ricketts pitched one inning, striking out the side and ending the game in the top of the third.
In the second game against the Eagles, it was more of the same for the Golden Eagles. Another combined no-hitter, this time by five pitchers with 10 total strikeouts and tallying 16 runs 11 hits at the plate. Siwiec had another spectacular game at the plate, going two for four at the plate and three RBI’s. Dawson Mack batted 1,000 on the day with three hits and three RBI’s. Heath Carden had two hits and two RBI’s in four trips to the plate. Jon-Martin Ricketts and Rush Boyett also had two RBI’s apiece, while Jayden Jones finished with one RBI.
“We played well Friday night. We are able to get a lot of guys in the first two games,” Athens head coach Chuck Smith said.
It was senior night for the Golden Eagles, who have 11 total on the team and one manager. Smith couldn’t be more proud of that group. “These guys are unbelievable young men and will do great things with their lives. We are fortunate to have them come through the program.”
In the third and final game of the night Friday that was added late to the schedule late Thursday evening, Athens did have a competitive game from start to finish, pulling out the lead late and breaking the 2-2 tie in the sixth inning on an RBI groundout by Aidan Cook. Cooper Cochran was the starter for the Golden Eagles. He pitched four innings, only allowing one hit, one run, one walk and three strikeouts. Logan Mooney came in relief for Cochran, tallying five strikeouts and only allowing one run and one hit. Both teams finished with four hits, with Athens Carden hitting two, Zach Harries and Jayden Jones each with one. Jones also finished with one RBI in the game.
“It was a great pitched and well defended game all around. We played four freshman in that game and was very pleased with what they gave us,” Smith said. “Our goal is to get one percent better each day and I believe we did that.”
The game scheduled for Saturday, March 27 against Lindsay Lane Christian Lions was postponed due to inclement weather.
