Athens High hosting hoops camp

Spots are still available for the Athens High School Basketball Academy taking place later this month.
The basketball camp will be 8:30 a.m. until noon July 22–25 at the high school. The camp will feature fundamentals and drills as well as games and competition for campers.
The goal for the camp is to make each camper a better basketball player and teammate. The cost of the camp is $85 per person, and each camper will receive a T-shirt, basketball and daily drink. Checks or money orders should be made payable to AHS Basketball Camp.
Campers will need to wear basketball clothing and basketball shoes. No sandals or boots. Campers will also need to bring a water bottle with his or her name on it. Campers should not bring a ball.
Awards will be given for improvement and skills.
To register for the camp, visit www.athenshighschoolsportscamps.com. Registration forms can also be mailed to Athens High School Basketball Office, P.O. Box 109, Athens, AL 35612.
For more information, contact Eddie Murphree at eddie.murphree@acs-k12.org or 256-874-7470; or Stace Tedford at stace.tedford@acs-k12.org or 256-297-9249.
Baseball, softball registration ongoing
Registration for Athens Parks and Recreation youth baseball and softball will continue through the end of July.
Baseball registration is $50 per player and includes a jersey and baseball cap. It is for children who will be 5–13 years old as of April 30, 2020, except for 4-year-olds who will turn 5 after Jan. 1, 2020. Register online at www.athensal.us/193/youth-baseball.
Softball registration also goes through July 31 and is also $50 per player. Children must be 5–13 years old as of Dec. 31. Register online at www.athens.us/196/youth-softball.
