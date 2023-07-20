The Athens Golden Eagles, and their head football coach Cody Gross, will host their annual “Football for Women Camp” Monday, July 24, at Larry McCoy Field at Athens Stadium.
“When we started a few years ago, it was something that we all felt could really generate some good interest in our program,” Gross said. “We want to get as many females from high school up to come out, but also the moms of our players to come out as well.”
Current Golden Eagle player’s moms are really the main focus of the camp, and Gross talked about how this camp gives them the perfect opportunity to find out what it is that their kids do for the team.
“The moms really get a little insight on what it is their sons go through on a daily basis,” Gross said. “It is a pretty good deal for them, because they get a behind the scenes look most people don’t get at our locker room and to be out on the field.”
The immense popularity of the sport has allowed for anybody to fall in love with the game of football. The camp will not just teach the basics of the sport, but also some other details that many campgoers will be excited to learn.
“Truth be told, there are plenty of women who know more about football than some men,” Gross said. “We start off with some classroom stuff, teaching them the general rules of football and some schemes their sons have to learn, and then we show them the weight room and take them to the field to do some skill work.”
Coach Gross will not be alone as he instructs the camp, as his varsity coaching staff along with some of his current players will help him run the camp this year.
To attend the upcoming camp — which is set to start at 5:30 p.m. and run until 8:00 p.m. this Monday — all campgoers can register for the event online or at the gate the day of the camp.
More information on the “Football for Women Camp” and how to register can be found at https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?ID=248992.
