Local cross country teams gathered at Elkmont High School Thursday for the Downtown Elkmont Rails-to-Trails meet.
Athens High School took first place in both the boys and girls meets, with six total top-10 finishers.
On the boys side, the Golden Eagles were led by Matthew Waldron, who finished fourth in a time of 19:12.55, while Guy Greenhaw placed seventh in a time of 19:37.64 and Joshua Simmons eighth in a time of 19:38.39. Josh Jurhs rounded out the top 10 in a time of 19:43.61.
Athens Bible School's Nicolas Ulrich was the top local boys finisher, placing second in a time of 18:16.36. Elkmont's Alex Kuntz was fifth overall in a time of 19:14.18, while Ardmore's Carter Richardson was 11th in a time of 19:59.87. Athens Bible runner Christopher Waddell was 14th in a time of 20:17.39.
The top finisher for West Limestone was Levi Jackson, who placed 13th in a time of 20:15.95. Wildcats runner Ethan Navas also grabbed a top-15 finish, coming home 15th in a time of 20:21.38.
The top Clements finisher was Andrew Bates, who finished 31st.
West Limestone was third in a nine-team field, while Athens Bible was fifth.
Athens High also took first place in the team competition on the girls side, with two runners placing in the top 10.
Ella Marlowe was eighth in a time of 23:21.31, while Caroline Mallette was ninth in a time of 24:20.09.
The top local finisher was West Limestone's Katie Serrato, who placed third in a time of 22:35.97. Teammate Cassidy Winter was right behind in fourth in a time of 23:00.16.
Elkmont's Claudia Allen placed sixth in a time of 23:21.31, while Ardmore had two runners place in the top 10. Grace Betterton was eighth in a time of 24:06.26, and Aynslee Malone was 10th in a time of 24:20.09. The top Athens Bible finisher was Tanner Ledbetter, who placed 29th.
Elkmont placed third in the team competition in a field of nine teams.
The meet took place on an unseasonably hot day, with temperatures in the upper 90s. Paramedics were called at the conclusion of the race to treat runners who were suffering from heat exhaustion, but no serious injuries were reported.
