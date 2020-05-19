Athens hired one of the biggest names in Alabama high school boys basketball Tuesday, as the Golden Eagles named Hoover High basketball coach Charles Burkett to lead boys program.
Burkett's hiring was approved by the Athens Board of Education at a Tuesday morning meeting. He was then announced as the new coach in a press conference in the Foundation Room at Athens Arena.
Burkett has spent the past 14 years as Hoover's boys basketball coach. He led the Bucs to six regional championships, a state runner-up finish in 2006 and the 2015 Class 7A state championship, which was the first in Hoover's boys basketball history.
Prior to coaching at Hoover, Burkett was the head girls basketball coach at Saks from 2000-2006, where he led the Wildcats to the finals of the regional tournament in 2006.
Burkett replaces Stace Tedford, who resigned April 18 after spending 11 years as head coach of the Golden Eagles.
