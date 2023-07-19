Swan Creek Park was the home of the sixth annual ‘Mud Volleyball for a Cure’ tournament this past Saturday, July 15, with all proceeds of the event donated to the American Cancer Society.
“This tournament is an awesome community event that all of our players look forward to each year,” Tammy Waddell, the co-captain for the County for a Cure Relay for Life team, said. “Our mud volleyball committee is made up of a great group of volunteers that have one common goal in mind — to end cancer.”
The long running spectacle of seeing people of all ages playing in large pools of mud to raise money for a cure to cancer has become an Athens community staple over the past few decades.
“I’m always amazed that for the last 36 years there are enough nutty people in the world who go out there and get mud up to their knees by playing muddy volleyball,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
Limestone’s County for a Cure Relay for Life team hosted the event this year in the hopes of continued growth in attendance from last year’s tournament that saw 37 teams play. It is safe to say that they got that, and much more.
“With 44 teams and 417 players, (the) City of Athens’ Parks and Recreations’ Swan Creek Park saw some serious competition to #spikeoutcancer,” Michelle Williamson, co-captain for County for a Cure Relay for Life team, said.
Hundreds of people from all around the country came to Athens to get down and dirty, all in the hopes of finding a cure to cancer. There is, of course, no greater achievement than giving valuable resources to the fight against cancer, but the teams were also playing for another valuable prize.
“The Soggy Bottom Crew, from Pulaski, Tenn., took home the coveted golden pig championship trophy,” Williamson said. “County for a Cure would like to thank the champions for donating their tournament prize money back to the American Cancer Society.”
