Athens High School hosted a youth basketball camp Monday that will continue through Wednesday. This was the first opportunity for new Athens boys head basketball coach Danny Anderson and girls head basketball coach Capriee Tucker to coach basketball since being hired back in May.
The camp is a three-day event from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. each day focused on fundamentals and skills of basketball, including dribbling, passing, shooting, positioning, etc. The kids range in age from 5 to 13-years-old.
Both Anderson and Tucker acknowledged their excitement to have an opportunity to coach at the camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.