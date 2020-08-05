Thursday is the first day high school teams in Alabama are allowed to practice in full pads, and it has become a tradition at Athens High School to abide by that rule as quickly as possible with a midnight practice.
The Golden Eagles are continuing that tradition this year with some extra precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Athens will take the field at Athens Stadium for the first time in full pads at midnight Thursday, and are inviting fans to come watch as long as they abide by social distancing guidelines.
Athens football announced in a social media post the rules for spectators to attend the midnight practice.
Anyone who is running a fever or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should stay home. All spectators must wear a mask or facial covering, and everyone should stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone from a different household.
Anyone who does not follow the rules will be asked to leave, the post said.
