Larry Howard, a recent graduate from Athens High School, has committed to play football for the Huntingdon College for the upcoming fall season.
“I felt like the way they did things was kind of like how we did things at Athens,” Howard said. “It really felt like home when I went to visit there, so I’m glad that’s where I’m going to be at for the next couple of years.”
Howard added that his transition from an Athens Golden Eagle to a Huntington Hawk is due in large part to his close relationship with the head coach of the Athens’ football team, Cody Gross.
“I honestly look at him as a father figure, he is always just a call away for me,” Howard said. “When I went to visit Huntingdon, all of their coaches were all about Coach Gross, so that made the decision easier on me.”
Howard, who also spent time playing basketball and running track for Athens, was just as explosive of a person off the field as he was a player on the field. Howard’s influence was especially felt inside his team’s locker room, where he lit up his fellow teammates with his infectious personality.
“He’s got a great attitude, he’s one of the guys that comes in everyday with a smile on his face,” Gross said. “It’s like every room he walks into he lights it up.”
Gross also added that during the summer leading up to his senior season, Howard worked to put on about 15 pounds, helping his durability as he would have to play both sides of the field during the season. After playing a majority of his time as cornerback, Howard was catapulted into the role as the team’s starting running back for a few games during the season due to injuries.
“When Kameron Gatewood went down, Larry transitioned over and did a great job for us,” Gross said. “Larry is just extremely hard working and dedicated, so it was easy to get him to buy into everything we did.”
Howard’s versatility on the football field was also highlighted by him stepping into the role of team leader in his last season.
“It was up to me and KG as upcoming seniors to take on the duty of picking the team up when they were down,” Howard said. “I really felt like as a team we should bond more, and during those early practices someone had to bring up the energy, and I was cool with being that for the team.”
Howard is going to take his bright personality, and strong play on the field, to Montgomery and go to a team that went 9-2 last season, and undefeated in conference play.
“When Huntingdon came across me, I did my research and saw that they won big titles these last couple of years,” Howard said. “I always wanted to be a part of a successful and winning team, and I can’t wait to get going with them.”
