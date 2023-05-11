Athens Bible, Lindsay Lane, West Limestone, East Limestone, Ardmore and Athens were all playing this week in their the North Regional softball tournament.
As of Friday afternoon, Athens Bible and Athens were state qualifiers for their respective class. Below is a breakdown of the tournament results.
1A
Athens Bible (17-11) was the Area 14 winner so they took on Area 12 runner-up Lynn (18-21) to start their tournament.
Athens Bible beat Lynn 13-3. They played Waterloo next and lost 11-9 but that didn’t take them out of the tournament entirely. Waterloo went on to win the first North state qualifier.
They played in the consolation bracket and Athens Bible beat Belgreen (6-3), Hackleburg (3-0), and Cherokee (7-0) to be the second North state qualifier for Class 1A.
2A
Lindsay Lane (9-11) was the Area 14 winner Lindsay Lane and went up first against Area 12 runner-up Locust Fork (19-14). The Lions lost to Locust Fork 15-10. They got another chance in the consolation bracket against Red Bay but lost 6-5.
4A
West Limestone (35-7-1) was the Area 15 winner. They took on Area 13 runner-up West Morgan (20-25-1) and beat them 10-0.
West Limestone played Brooks and lost 8-2. No other updates were available about the qualifiers as of press time.
5A
Ardmore (29-18) was the Area 16 winner and played Area 11 runner-up Pleasant Grove (17-13). The tigers won 7-0 and went on to play Brewer.
They beat the Patriots 9-1. They were set to face Springville in the finals on Friday. The results were not yet posted as of press time.
East Limestone also played in the 5A tournament. They lost to Springville 14-0 and Lawrence County 13-0.
6A
Athens (40-9) was the Area 16 winner. They played Area 14 runner-up Fort Payne (19-17).
Athens beat Fort Payne 4-2. They played Hartselle and won 9-2. For the final game of the tournament they beat Hazel Green 8-2 to become the first North state qualifier. Hazel Green played in the consolation bracket and became the second North state qualifier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.