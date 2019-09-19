After a 2-0 start to Class 6A, Region 7 play, the Athens Golden Eagles step out of region play this week as they prepare to play Hazel Green in the annual homecoming game.
Homecoming can be a distraction for some players, but Athens coach Cody Gross said that has not been a big problem during his years coaching the Golden Eagles. He said he reminded his players at the beginning of the week what their homecoming job is.
“I told them that the biggest part of homecoming is what happens at 7 o'clock Friday night,” Gross said. “You're not going to remember the other stuff, but I guarantee you'll remember what happens that night. And that's what everybody is coming for. And there's a dance on Saturday night, and I told them the dance isn't going to be near as fun if they don't do what they're supposed to do Friday night.”
Gross hopes to see more focus from his team after he was disappointed in their effort in last Friday's 27-14 win over Decatur.
“To our players' credit, they made enough plays to win,” Gross said. “The term I would use would be 'uninspired.' We were just kind of there. It's hard to play football just kind of being there. I'm not pleased with the way we played, but I am pleased with the fact we found a way to win a game when we didn't play very well. There's something to be said for that because you're going to have some games like that. We've just got to make sure we don't have a repeat of it.”
Athens has dominated the series with Hazel Green, winning nine of the 10 games played between the two schools. The Golden Eagles won last season's game 37-3, but the Trojans have a new coach this season in Joel Schrenk, and Gross said the team is much-improved.
“He's a super person and a really good football coach, and he's got them playing harder than I've seen them play,” Gross said. “They're always talented and always have got good looking players, but I think there is a little more discipline there, and I think they're playing much harder.”
Hazel Green is 1-3 on the season, having lost to Grissom, Sparkman and Buckhorn before defeating Lee-Huntsville 36-8 last Friday.
“They have played some really good teams, and got their first win last week, so I think they'll come in with some confidence,” Gross said. “It's a scary team. Hazel Green is always scary.”
While Athens' next two games are non-region contests, Gross said it is still important for the team to continue to improve each week so they will be well-prepared when they jump back into region play with a game against Cullman Oct. 4.
“The teams that make the playoffs and make a run in the playoffs are the teams that get better every week,” Gross said. “If you waste opportunities to get better, you may win some games, but it's not going to get you where you need to be. So, we've got to continue to get better. That is our focus.”
