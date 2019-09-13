Athens looks to start region play 2-0

After the high of a losing-streak-breaking 28-19 victory over Hartselle last week, Athens coach Cody Gross is warning his players of a letdown as the Golden Eagles prepare to take on the winless Decatur Red Raiders in another Class 6A, Region 7 game tonight at Ogle Stadium.
“It's human nature to relax after you have any kind of success, and we don't have time for that,” Gross said. “In this region, you don't have time to relax, and we've got a heck of a challenge at Decatur. It's always tough to play them, especially over there.”
Athens got off to a great start in region play with last week's win, but Gross said that good work could all be undone with a loss at Decatur.
“We're glad to be 1-0, but if you lose this one it kind of negates that,” he said. “It's really really big, being in a six-team region and only having five region games. We've got these two and then we step out of region play for two weeks before we get back in it. This is definitely a big one.”
It's also a big game from a rivalry standpoint. Decatur is Athens' oldest rival, with the two teams having met on the football field 87 times. The Red Raiders lead the series 59-26-2, but Athens took a thrilling 29-27 victory last year when Decatur missed a field goal attempt on the final play of the game.
“My first year here, the beat us on a wheel route with under a minute left when we had been ahead, and then last year, truth be told, they should have won that game,” Gross said. “It seems like when we get together it's always a good one, and if we do our part (tonight) it will be again.”
While Athens is coming off a big region win over Hartselle, Decatur is trying to recover from a tough loss to Cullman in its region opener. The Red Raiders led 17-0 in the second quarter before Cullman reeled off six straight touchdowns to take a 41-17 victory.
Decatur is 0-3 on the season, with non-region losses to Huntsville (45-14) and Austin (56-14), but Gross said that winless record is not indicative of the Red Raiders' quality.
“I don't think you can look at that record. It is deceptive,” he said. “They've lost to Huntsville and Austin, two 7A schools that are 3-0, and then they led Cullman 17-0 before losing. Records can be deceiving and in their case, I think their record is very deceiving.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.