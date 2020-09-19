Muscle Shoals kicker Trey Stoddard nailed a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the game to lift Muscle Shoals to a 31-29 victory over Athens in a Class 6A, Region 8 clash Friday night.
The final play capped off a desperation final Muscle Shoals drive that began at the 8-yard line with 3:13 remaining and included two fourth-down conversions, including a 28-yard pass completion on fourth and 12 that put the Trojans in field goal range.
The final kick also spoiled a career night by Athens senior running back Jaylen Gilbert, who rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Gilbert's 41-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave Athens a one-point lead it would hold until the final play of the game.
Athens gave Muscle Shoals a taste of what was to come on its first possession of the game. The Golden Eagles marched right down the field and scored when Gilbert took it in from seven yards out.
But, as would happen the entire game, Muscle Shoals answered right back. A long pass put the Trojans in scoring range, and Brooks Berry scored on a 1-yard plunge to tie the score midway through the first quarter.
Athens went back on top thanks to a 34-yard field goal by Heath Carden, but Muscle Shoals took the lead on the final play of the quarter when Luke People threw a screen pass to AJ Cherry, who raced 35 yards for a touchdown.
Athens went back on top midway through the second quarter thanks to an 80-yard touchdown run by Gilbert, but Muscle Shoals got the final score of the half when People ran it in from a yard out with 8 seconds to go before halftime.
The Trojans looked to be taking control of the game when Berry capped off a long drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to put Muscle Shoals up 28-17, but it only took Athens one play to get right back in it. On its first play after the kickoff, Athens quarterback Jordan Scott hit Jaden Jude with a perfect pass down the sideline, and the senior receiver outran everybody to the end zone for an 81-yard touchdown.
Athens went for two to try and make it a three-point game, but the pass was incomplete and the score remained 28-23. Athens then took the lead a few minutes later on Gilbert's third touchdown run of the night, but once again, the 2-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Athens up by just a point.
Muscle Shoals' defense stopped Athens on both its fourth-quarter drives, and the Eagles punted back to the Trojans with 3:13 left, with Carden's punt going out of bounds at the 8-yard line.
After moving the ball to midfield, Muscle Shoals faced a fourth and 12 with 28 seconds left, but People found tight end Noah Pittman open in the middle of the field for a 28-yard gain to the Athens 22-yard line. Barry ran for three yards on the next play to set up Stoddard for the winning field goal.
Barry finished the game with 147 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Muscle Shoals had 420 total offensive yards, while Athens had 371.
Athens (2-2 overall, 2-1 region) will host Hueytown in a non-region game next Friday.
