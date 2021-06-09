Athens native, Stephen Phraner, a recent graduate of Vanderbilt University with a bachelors degree in economics, received an honor for being a student manager for the 2021 Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team.
He was selected by Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin and staff.
A recognition ceremony was held on the field in between innings for him, while behind Phraner, a video reel on the Jumbotron showed him working with players on the field during games and practice throughout the season.
Phraner will continue his work with the Commodores baseball team until the end of the season.
Vanderbilt will face off against the East Carolina Pirates in the super regionals, a best-of-three series, beginning this weekend.
Stephen Phraner is the son of Rob Phraner and Kathleen Phraner, both of Athens.
