The Alabama Community College Conference has named several Wallace State Community College athletes as Athletes of the Week.
WSCC Softball freshman pitcher Katie Simon of Athens was named Athlete of the Week for March 7. The Athens High School graduate went 2-0 for the week, with an ERA of 0.4, having struck out 23 batters.
Wallace State softball is ranked second so far in the North Division, with an overall record of 20-4 and 7-1 in the division. The Lions played at home on Thursday, March 16, with a double header against Enterprise State Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.