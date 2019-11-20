Thanks to the football team's run to the second round of the playoffs, Athens had to wait an extra week to begin its boys basketball season. The Golden Eagles made sure the wait was worth it, as they defeated James Clemens 55-52 Tuesday in the season opener.
Athens trailed most of the game, but a strong fourth-quarter comeback was enough to see Athens take the victory.
After being tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter, James Clements controlled the second quarter and took a 28-21 halftime lead. Athens closed to within 42-38 after three quarters, and then outscored the Jets 17-10 in the fourth quarter to steal the victory.
Antonio Shoulders had a team-high 17 points, with five of them coming in the final frame. Braden Gross scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback. Keenan Hambrick scored nine for the Golden Eagles.
Jordan Frazier scored 16 points to lead James Clemens.
Lindsay Lane 89, Whitesburg Christian 70
Lindsay Lane Christian raced out to a big early lead and coasted to a 19-point win Tuesday over Whitesburg Christian.
The Lions took a 24-14 lead after one quarter and expanded the lead to 41-25 at halftime. Tommy Murr was the leading scorer with 48 points, while Amar Fuqua and Charlie Morrison chipped in 14 points each.
Whitesburg was led by Luke Barker, who scored 20 points.
Girls
James Clemens 38, Athens 33
In what could only be described as a defensive struggle, Athens came up short in overtime after losing a fourth-quarter lead to James Clemens.
The Golden Eagles held the Jets to just six points in the first half, but only scored 15 themselves and took a 15-6 lead into halftime.
James Clemens closed to within 22-15 after three quarters, and then outscored the Golden Eagles 16-9 in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Eleven of the Jets' 16 points in the quarter came at the free-throw line.
James Clemens then outscored Athens 7-2 in overtime to take the victory.
Caroline Bachus and Alaina Taylor each scored eight points to lead Athens. Bachus also pulled down seven rebounds, while Nahyriah Taylor had nine assists.
James Clemens was led by Nyla Grace Collier with 19 points.
Lindsay Lane 52, Whitesburg Christian 26
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy held Whitesburg to single-digit points in each quarter as they ran away for a 26-point victory Tuesday.
The Lions stamped their authority on the game early, as they held a 18-5 lead after one quarter and led 33-13 at the half.
Madelyn Dizon led Lindsay Lane with 20 points and seven steals, while Lindsey Murr chipped in 12 points, all of them coming in the first half. Cara Glass had five steals and five rebounds for the Lions.
Whitesburg was led by Lindsay Bailey with 10 points.
