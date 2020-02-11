Athens overwhelms Cullman; advances to regional

When faced with adversity, teams can either shy away from it or meet it head-on and grow from it. Count the Athens girls basketball team in the latter category.
After a humbling loss to Muscle Shoals in the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament championship game that forced Athens to go on the road to play the sub-regional round game, the Golden Eagles came back to play its best game of the season, overwhelming Area 14 champion Cullman 60-29 Monday night to advance to the Northwest Regional tournament.
“I think that just shows the character of the ladies on this team,” Athens coach Eddie Murphree said. “That was a very humbling moment Thursday evening (the loss to Muscle Shoals). We didn't play well and we got away from what had been successful for us. The ladies really came together, had some soul searching and talked amongst themselves. They really unified and came back to give a great effort tonight.”
The domination was made even more surprising given how well Cullman had played against Athens in their two regular-season meetings. The teams split the two games, but Cullman scored more than 60 points in both games, the only team to break the 55-point mark against the Golden Eagles this season.
However, Monday's game was a completely different story. Cullman didn't reach double digits in any quarter, as the Eagles jumped out to a 16-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
The second half was especially dominating. After taking a 27-18 halftime lead, Athens outscored Cullman 33-11 in the second half to turn the game into a rout.
“That was one of the best defensive efforts I think I've ever seen,” Murphree said. “I'm telling you, the girls gave it everything they had. They had nothing left in the tank when the game was over, and that's a good feeling.”
Murphree said a key to Athens' turnaround was a talk assistant coach Dewayne Shoulders gave the players during practice the day after the area tournament loss.
“He gave them a heart-to-heart talk and told them about coming together and playing Athens basketball,” Murphree said. “I do applaud coach Shoulders for putting that to the ladies, and they really took his words to heart.”
Caroline Bachus had her best offensive game of the season Monday. The sophomore scored a season-high 27 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists. Alaina Taylor had 15 points, while Nahriyah Timmons had seven points and 10 assists.
Athens will play Carver-Birmingham at noon Friday in the semifinals of the Northwest Regional tournament at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Murphree said the fact Athens' season is continuing in the regional tournament is a testament to his players' strength and character.
“I'm humbled and just thankful to the good Lord he's allowed me to be in these ladies' lives,” Murphree said. “Most teams would have folded and waved the white flag, gone through the motions and finished this season out. But our girls came together and were unified. That exemplifies the characther they've got. It's very rewarding to be around a group of people like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.