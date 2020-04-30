The Athens Park and Recreation Department may have been forced to cancel its spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is trying to make it up to players and their families by extending the fall season and making it competitive.
Athens Park and Recreation director Bert Bradford had hoped to begin the spring rec season in May if health regulations permitted. However, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that Alabama would be under a “safer at home” order until May 15. This order, while not as restrictive as the previous stay-at-home order, still doesn’t allow non-work gatherings of more than 10 people, which meant having a spring season would not be possible.
“We waited as long as we could (to have a possible spring season),” Bradford said. “With the stipulations we thought we were going to have to put on a spring season, it just wouldn’t be possible. We couldn’t afford to supply everyone with all the protective equipment required. We would’ve needed 25,000 disposable masks to get through spring.”
Bradford said everyone who paid their registration fees for the spring season will either receive a credit or have their fee refunded.
The credit can be put toward any park and recreation program, including pavilion rental or membership fees for the new Athens Recreation Center.
“We want to offer credits first, and that will be for anything park and rec related,” Bradford said. “If none of that works, we will be offering refunds. But we sure would like to offer credits first, because that keeps people in the program.”
Those who want refunds should come to the recreation center next to the Athens football stadium by Wednesday, May 6, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to initiate the refund process. A refund check will be sent in the mail.
Bradford hopes many people will use those credits for the fall season, which will be much different than normal.
“What we’re wanting to offer is an extended fall season for softball, baseball and soccer,” Bradford said. “Maybe possibly start it a little earlier and extend it a little longer. That’s our goal.”
In addition to extending the fall season, the department is also planning to make the baseball and softball leagues competitive. Usually, the spring season is competitive in those sports while the fall season is more of a developmental season, with players substituted every two innings and no score kept.
“The way our sports are set up, spring is more of a competitive competition league and fall is relaxed in baseball and softball,” Bradford said. “People are drawn more to the competitive league, so we’re looking to do that.”
The department will also allow 12-year-olds who would have played in the spring to play in the fall, Bradford said.
The 12-year-olds, this would have been it for them (before they age out of the program),” he said. “Since we had to cancel the spring season, which would have been their final one, we’re going to extend it for them and allow them to play in the fall.”
The park and rec department will also offer a summer volleyball program and archery in the fall. Information about the summer volleyball program will be released in mid-May.
Baseball and softball registrations for the fall season will take place from June 15-July 8, while soccer and flag football registrations will be from June 20-July 20. Archery registrations will take place from Sept. 1-30.
Players will not necessarily be on the same teams they would have been on in the spring. Teams will be re-drafted after registration.
Bradford said canceling the spring season was a decision he did not want to have to make, but hopes an extended fall season will make up for the disappointment players and their families are feeling.
“I’ve got kids in this system and they almost take it personally, like, ‘You canceled our ball season,’” Bradford said. “That’s how much it means to them. They’re itching to play a sport. It’s what they look for and live for. That’s why we want to start (the fall season) as early as we can.”
