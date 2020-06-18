The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused the cancellation of the Athens Park and Recreation Department's spring youth sports season, but the department is full speed ahead on having a season this fall.
Registration for baseball and softball are currently ongoing, while registration for soccer and flag football begins Saturday. Registration will continue through July 8 for baseball and softball and through July 13 for soccer and flag football.
Registrations can be made online or by visiting the Athens Recreation Center at 270 U.S. 31, Athens.
The fall season is usually less competitive than the spring in baseball and softball. Scores are not usually kept, and rules are in place to make sure all players play an equal amount of playing time at different positions.
However, due to the more competitive spring season not taking place, the fall season will be a competitive season. While 12 years old is normally the oldest age allowed to play, baseball players who turned 13 after April 30 will be allowed due to the spring season being canceled. Softball players who turned 13 after Dec. 31, 2019, will also be allowed to play this fall. The soccer season will be extended two additional games so players will be able to get more playing time.
The registration fee for baseball and softball is $70 per player, while the fee for soccer and flag football is $50 per player. Parents who paid the fee for their child to play in the spring will receive a credit to play this fall.
Evaluations for baseball will take place July 16 for ages 6, 9 and 10 and July 17 for ages 7, 11 and 12. Softball evaluations will take place July 18 for all ages. Evaluations will take place at the Athens Sportsplex.
Visit www.athensal.us/192/athletics for more information or to register.
