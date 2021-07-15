Signups for youth fall soccer will continue through July 20. The cost is $50. Evaluations will be July 29-July 30 at the Athens Sportsplex.
Evaluations for ages 7-8 and 11-12 boys and girls will be at 5:30 p.m. July 29. Evaluations for 6-year-old boys and girls will be 5:30 p.m. July 30. Nine to 10-year-old evaluations for both boys and girls will follow beginning at 7 p.m. Visit secure.rec1.com/AL/athens-al/catalog to register online.
