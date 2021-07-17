Signups for the Athens Parks and Recreation flag football league will continue through July 20. The cost is $50. Evaluations will take place on the turf fields Saturday, July 31. Evaluations for ages 5-6 will be at 9 a.m. Evaluations for ages 7-8 are slotted for 11 a.m., and 9-11-year-olds will be evaluated at 1 p.m.

