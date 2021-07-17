Signups for the Athens Parks and Recreation flag football league will continue through July 20. The cost is $50. Evaluations will take place on the turf fields Saturday, July 31. Evaluations for ages 5-6 will be at 9 a.m. Evaluations for ages 7-8 are slotted for 11 a.m., and 9-11-year-olds will be evaluated at 1 p.m.
Athens Parks and Recreation to hold flag football evaluations
- The News Courier
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Thatch-Mann Cemetery with Minister Anthony Bledsoe officiating. Royal Funeral Home-Mason Chapel directing.
Dorothy Mae Lee, 66, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Huntsville Hospital. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.
Evelyn Hughes Evans, 90, of Athens passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Evans was born December 18, 1930, in Mississippi. She was a bookkeeper for Sharp and Killen for many years as well as her real estate house business. Mrs. Evans was a charter member of …
Most Popular
Articles
- ATHENS MAIN STREET: Three businesses coming to The Square
- Victim identified in fatal crash on Alabama 99
- Elkmont woman arrested for illegal medical practice
- 1 dead, 1 injured in ATV wreck
- Arrest reports for 7/15/21
- WATER RESCUE VIDEO: Deputies save drowning youth from Elk River
- Arrest reports for 7/13/21
- Blakely trial begins in Limestone County
- Outages reported in Limestone County
- Arrest reports for 7/14/21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.